Actress Leila Djansi has congratulated Ayawaso West Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant John Dumelo after he failed to win the contest against his biggest opponent Lydia Alhassan.

According to her, though he lost the race, the votes he garnered will keep the incumbent MP on her toes to work harder for the people.

She explained that, giving up isnt an option for Mr Dumelo because there is so much to be fixed in Ghana’s film industry,

Please lead that fight and then, you come back trained and ready, part of her letter read.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission show the NDC candidate polled 37,778 votes as against madam Alhassan’s 39,851 votes.

Gifty Botchway of the People’s National Congress and independent candidate Richard Amegatse managed 160 and 108 votes respectively.

Total valid votes cast stood at 77,604 with 595 being invalid votes. There were 595 rejected ballots.

MORE:

Read the full message below:

Elections conducted on bribery SHOULD always end in a loss. #GhanaDecides. BUT, my Jonivi did so well that, it will keep the MP on her toes to WORK FOR THE PEOPLE. Congratulations @johndumelo1 . Try again by championing causes in your industry; FILM. Let’s SEE your history of serving. There’s so much to be fixed in Ghana’s film industry. Please lead that fight and then, you come back trained and ready. Guys, If you desire politics in your future, start NOW where ever you are. Cultivate a habit of serving and leading initiatives. Don’t wake up one morning and start bribing, braiding, pounding and bonding cos you want votes. That’s disrespectful to the people. Start now! Brighten the corner where you are. Politicians need to stop taking voters for granted. You can’t bribe folks with laptop and when you win, your kid goes to Harvard and the voters kids struggle for desks and jobs. Very proud of how assertive Ghanaians are becoming. Hope the entire genpop catches up soon. Leila Djansi

Read original post below: