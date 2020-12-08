Collation and declaration of parliamentary candidate for the Mfantseman Constituency took a sour turn when the returning officer passed out.

The tension of candidates for both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress, James Odziifo Essoun and Ophelia Hayford respectively, went high.

It took minutes for the returning officer to be resuscitated to announce the wife of the murdered MP, Ekow Hayford victorious.

Madam Hayford polled 36,021 which is 51.93% of the total votes cast against her competitor, James Odziifo Essoun who had 32,438 votes.

Madam Hayford was selected by the NPP as parliamentary candidate following her husband’s robbery-turned-murder.

Addressing the media after the declaration, she advised her contender to take it cool and remember her win is victory for the whole Mfantseman. She pledged to use her new status to empower women in her constituency.