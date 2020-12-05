The Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has been involved in a near-fatal accident.
The incident is said to have occurred at Bazua on the Bolgatanga-Bawku road in the Upper East Region.
Reports indicate Mr Abdul-Wahab was returning from a campaign trail in the area with a few days to the December 7 polls.
The accident occurred through a head-on collision with a commercial vehicle, leading to the injury of five persons who were with him.
However, he escaped unhurt, though the vehicle was badly damaged.
The injured persons are said to be on admission at the Bawku Hospital.