Some aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold, have dragged four state agencies to court over their locked up funds.

The customers, numbering about 30, have accused the agencies of negligence in their duty of care concerning the operations of the firm and Brew Marketing Consult.

They include the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Attorney General’s Department.

The customers in the lawsuit filed at the High Court are demanding GH¢11,402,000.00 in damages.

According to them, the government’s inability to work together in a coherent and efficient manner to identify and shut down Menzgold Ghana Limited and Brew Marketing Consult led to the plaintiffs investing in the companies.

They also insist that notices by BoG were not enough: “To prevent the plaintiffs from investing in Menzgold Ghana Limited and in turn Brew Marketing Consult Limited and that the early identification and shutting down of an unregulated deposit-taking institution” by the defendants would have prevented them from investing in same.