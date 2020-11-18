More controversies have engulfed the proposal by Menzgold owner, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 to settle clients of embattled gold firm with parcel of lands.

The aggrieved customers have outrightly rejected his offer on suspicion it is another scam.

“We were told that his assets and bank accounts have been frozen, so where did he get money to purchase lands and be trading?” A spokesperson for Menzgold customers asked JoyNews.

Apart from the rejection, some estate developers and indigenes of the area have also popped up, laying claims to the land.

A spokesperson for Aduana Ablazde Family on land issues, Rev. Amoako Atta, told Adom News the family has not sold any land to NAM 1, and he issuing it as payment comes as a surprise to them.

“NAM 1 has never approached the family for any land, all we saw was they were grading the land so we reported to Ayi Mensah Police and also property fraud, where the case is currently under investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the aggrieved Menzgold customers, Timothy Binob, says his colleagues insist they want full monetary payment.