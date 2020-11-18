Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has shockingly revealed the corruption risk assessment for the Agyapa deal was not part of ex-Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s job.

According to him, Mr Amidu offered to undertake the risk assessment on his own accord.

“Nobody asked him to undertake a risk corruption assessment but when he proposed it, he was given the green light to go on and that was why the Finance Minister was directed to suspend the deal,” he said.

Mr Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, tended in his resignation letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In his letter of resignation, he, among other things, attributed his action to what he described as traumatic experiences following his report on the controversial Agyapa deal.

According to him, he was exercising his independence with the report provided on the deal, however, the reactions convinced him beyond any reasonable doubt that some people did not like that.

Reacting to Mr Amidu’s letter on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Information Minister bemoaned why Mr Amidu would accuse the government of interference.

To him, all the Special Prosecutor was mandated to do was to investigate issues and prosecute persons found culpable.

“The President requested the Finance Minister’s comments on the report and also directed it is taken back to Parliament; so is that what he describes as interference?” he quizzed.