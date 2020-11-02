The Office of the Special Prosecutor has completed the corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Royalties deal and forwarded its recommendations to the Office of the President.

This was made known in a press statement dated November 2, 2020, signed and issued by the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu.

Mr Amidu explained in the press statement that the report was completed on October 15, 2020 and it was forwarded to Office of the President on October 16, 2020 as well as the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

He indicated that he was making it public because two weeks is enough “courtesy” and deemed it important to inform the public about the conclusion of his constitutional mandate.

“The analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment was completed and signed by the Special Prosecutor on 15th October 2020. The Special Prosecutor in a letter with reference number OSP/SCR/20/12/20 dated 16th October 2020 conveyed the conclusions and observations of the anti-corruption assessment to H. E. the President and the Hon. Minister of Finance as a matter of courtesy before informing the public” parts of the statement read.

Read full statement below: