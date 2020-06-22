The trial of Bawku Central Member of Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, could not commence at an Accra High Court due to the absence of the State’s first witness.

A prosecutor at the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Michael Baafi, on Monday, June 22, 2020, informed the court that they intend to file a subpoena to force the witness to show up.

Mr Ayariga has been charged with using his public office for private gain by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

He has also been accused of tax evasion in the clearance of vehicles and illegal transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana to Dubai without having the required license to undertake such a transaction.

But Mr Ayariga maintains he is innocent and has accused the Special Prosecutor of unfairly targeting him.

The case had been on hold for months due to the challenge of Mr Amidu’s eligibility at the Supreme Court. With that case out of the way, the trial was to commence on Monday.

Mr Baafi informed the court, presided over by Justice Afia Asare Botwe, that he last communicated with the witness on Saturday.

He said he had arranged accommodation for the witness who was traveling from the Upper East region.

He said the witness had informed him he was at the bus terminal preparing to come down to Accra.

According to him, he has since not been able to reach the witness; prompting the Office of Special Prosecutor to consider a subpoena. The case has been adjourned to October 13 by the court.