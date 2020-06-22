A rare photo of Reverend Obofour along with all his five children has popped up online for the first time.

Rev Obofour’s wife, Bofowaa, shared the beautiful photo to celebrate her husband and father of her five children.

In the said photo, Obofour’s all-grown-up son and daughter were seen holding their triplet baby siblings as they posed for the camera.

Bofowaa wrote a beautiful message to celebrate Rev Obofour:

“You are indeed a father to cherish, Who would have taught I could be a mother of TRIPLETS! Thanks so much for making me a Fulfilled woman. Father of TRIPLETS, u are my KING! Happy Father’s Day, with love from your wife and children and the whole family of APC,” she wrote.

The photo has attracted several comments from lovers and followers of the popular pastor.