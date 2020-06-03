Mrs Ciara Antwi, the wife of Reverend Obofour, who is the Founder and Leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, has stepped out for the first time after giving birth to a set of triplets.

Mrs Antwi, popularly known as Obofowaa, delivered triplets, two boys and one girl, in the early part of May 2020. Obofowaa announced the good news by flooding social media with some stunning baby bump photos.

Barely one month after her delivery, Mrs Obofour has been spotted with her triplets for the first time.

In her latest photo which has surfaced on social media, Obofowaa is seen flaunting the newly born babies.

In the photo, the babies were seen lined up in three trolleys with Obofowaa standing right in front of them inside their house.

Posing for the photos, the beautifully dressed Obofowaa was all smiles and happiness was written all over her face.