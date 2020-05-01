Ciara Antwi, wife of Reverend Obofour, founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, has stunned social media with her latest photos.

The three photos in a collage on Instagram includes two throwback photos believed to be her days in school.

The first of the two throwback photos captured Mrs Obofour in a white t-shirt tucked into a black skirt with a headscarf popularly known as ‘bandana’ in those days with the inscription ‘FAMOUS 2002’.

Sharing the photos, she captioned them: “Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting. Is the calm acceptance that things can happen in a different order than the one you have in mind.

“Patience allows lifetime to fall in place. God has a purpose for your life, it might not be what you are going through now but clearly your time would surely shine. Hold on to God and keep on with your good deeds. Enjoy your evening.”

Watch the photos below: