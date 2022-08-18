Rapper Sarkodie has advised the youth to always have faith in themselves and whatever they put their minds to.

Taking to Facebook, the musician shared pictures of himself in his early days as an up-and-coming act in the music industry to encourage young people.

He noted that the craving to achieve their respective goals will definitely provide the motivation they need to meet them.

“Set no limitations on yourself and don’t forget to put in work,” Sarkodie wrote.

Among the pictures he shared, Sarkodie added a recent photo of himself standing in front of a huge crowd to make a comparison between his life before and now.

Sarkodie inspires fans with wild throwback photos

Sarkodie began his music career as an underground rapper, participating in Adom FM’s popular rap competition ‘Kasahare Level’.

Through this, he got the opportunity to work with renowned producer Hammer of The Last Two, Edem, R2Bees and many others.

Over the years he has cemented his name in the Ghana music industry as one of the best rappers and has extended his wings abroad through collaboration.

He has seven albums (Mary, Makye, Rapperholic, Sarkology, Highest, Black Love, No Pressure) and an EP (Alpha) to his name.

