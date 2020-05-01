Damilola Adegbite, ex-wife to Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, has dished a piece of advice to young girls on sending nude photographs to their partners.

Acknowledging how the act has become a necessary evil in spicing some relationships, the Nigerian actress has opined that, if it turns to be imminent for any girl to send nude shots, then they should make sure their faces are cropped out.

However, before reaching that point with her advice, she warned that ladies should be mindful of how such photos can be leaked.

“Thinking about sending your nudes to that guy? Your crush may have a ‘confidant’ who has a ‘confidant’ who has a girlfriend he doesn’t hide anything from, who has a sister….. I’m sure you get my drift,” she wrote.

She concluded her advice saying that: “But as a grown woman, if you have considered all that could go wrong and still decide to send him that picture or video to spice things up, be safe. crop your face out.”