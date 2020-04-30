Popular Nigerian dancer and video vixen, Kodak is dead. She died in the late hours of Wednesday, April 29.
According to reports, Kodak was electrocuted while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos. She was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital she was rushed to.
Friends and fans shocked by her death paid tributes.
Olamide who penned down a tribute to her wrote;
Rest up Kodak
Popular dancer, Poco Lee also wrote:
We lost A Legend in the Dance Industry & Nigeria at large….Forever in our Hearts #restinpeacepicturekodak