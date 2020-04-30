Popular Nigerian dancer and video vixen, Kodak is dead. She died in the late hours of Wednesday, April 29.

According to reports, Kodak was electrocuted while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos. She was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital she was rushed to.

Friends and fans shocked by her death paid tributes.

Olamide who penned down a tribute to her wrote;

Rest up Kodak

Popular dancer, Poco Lee also wrote: