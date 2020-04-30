She died in the late hours of Wednesday, April 29

Popular Nigerian dancer and video vixen, Kodak is dead. She died in the late hours of Wednesday, April 29. 

According to reports, Kodak was electrocuted while charging her phone at a video director’s home in Omole Estate, Lagos. She was confirmed dead at a nearby hospital she was rushed to. 

Friends and fans shocked by her death paid tributes.

Olamide who penned down a tribute to her wrote; 

Rest up Kodak

Popular dancer, Poco Lee also wrote: 

We lost A Legend in the Dance Industry & Nigeria at large….Forever in our Hearts #restinpeacepicturekodak

