A Nigerian lady, believed to be the barber of pop star, Davido, has shared beautiful photos while shaving his hair to promote her work on social media.

This was after the barber went for a home service amid the coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria.

ALSO READ:

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and photos which featured her while she was doing her work with her tag on.

She goes by the Instagram username @princesscutz1 and she is definitely beautiful.

Watch the photos and video below: