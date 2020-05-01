Davido’s fiancee, Chioma, has shown off the big birthday cake she had for the celebration of her birthday as she clocked 25.



The mother of one would have had more than a big cake for her birthday had it been there was no coronavirus lockdown order in Lagos.



This is, according to Davido, who stated that plans to shut down the city were shelved due to the global pandemic.



He wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW !!! @thechefchi!!! Ohhhh Man if we wasn’t on lockdown u already know we for turn the city upside down!! !!!! My dear wife, may your birthday be as happy as you have made me. AND THATS ON GANG ! #1 CRO.”



This comes weeks after he announced that Chioma had recovered after testing positive for coronavirus.



He also revealed that a second test he did himself came out negative as the first.



Below is a video showing the little birthday celebration Chioma had on Thursday:

