A National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, Yayra Koku, is warning award winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie not meddle in the controversy courted by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi.

On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, the NDC spokesperson was criticised by Twitter users for using the unfortunate death of Black American George Floyd, who died after a brutish treatment on him by a white Police Officer in America last week, for partisan politics.

The artwork, shared by Mr Gyamfi, depicted Ghana’s Electoral Commissioner, Mrs Jean Mensa and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo choking a Ghanaian with a Voters Register.

But Sarkodie in a tweet said while he believed that Mr Gyamfi’s intention was not to make a mockery of the death of Mr Floyd, the issue remained a sensitive and serious one which makes it wrong for NDC communicator to politicise.

Sarkodie, thus, urged the communicator to retract and take his post down.

But, Sarkodie’s tweet has not gone down well with Yayra Koku who took to his Twitter page to warn the Ghanaian rapper to mind his own business.

He wondered why the rapper did not chide the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye when he accused members of the NDC of being behind the death of late President John Evans Atta Mills when he had no proof.

He posted: “A useless guy called Abrony3 sat on TV and was joking with President Mills’ death, where were you? Masa stay with ur NPP and do ur politics within. Don’t cross the line…”

