Obofour and wife

Founder and General Overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour and wife, Ciara Antwi have reportedly welcomed triplets.

The couple are said to have welcomed a set of triplets, two boys and a girl.

Following news of her delivery, Bofowaa, as she is popularly known, took to Instagram to share photos of her earlier baby bump.

She captioned the photo, which captured her in a white long dress, as her letter to God in which she expressed her profound gratitude to God and her husband.

She also acknowledged her babies and described them as angels in the letter.

The post has since received congratulatory messages from many well-wishers

A letter to God , Dear GOD, I want to thank you so much for my lovely husband,He is my ANGEL. His love and care is overly above my expectations. Who am I for you to bless me this much thy oh lord , I just want to say THANK YOU. To my ANGELS ,thank you for making me this woman that I am . Now to my expected ANGELS , No one else would ever know the strength of my LOVE for you all, You are the only ones who knows how my HEART sounds from the inside . I would continue to hold you guys in my heart , you guys fill a place in my heart that I never knew was empty. Styled by @he_is_quophiqa Gown @quophiakotuahghana Photocredit @unlimitedstudios

A post shared by Rev Mrs Ciara Antwi (@bofowaa) on

