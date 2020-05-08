Founder and General Overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour and wife, Ciara Antwi have reportedly welcomed triplets.

The couple are said to have welcomed a set of triplets, two boys and a girl.

Following news of her delivery, Bofowaa, as she is popularly known, took to Instagram to share photos of her earlier baby bump.

She captioned the photo, which captured her in a white long dress, as her letter to God in which she expressed her profound gratitude to God and her husband.

She also acknowledged her babies and described them as angels in the letter.

The post has since received congratulatory messages from many well-wishers

Read the post below: