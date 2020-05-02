Kumawood actor, Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has spoken for the first time after Bishop Obinim’s former junior pastor, Demon Breaker, claimed that Rev. Obofour used his (Wayoosi) mother for rituals after gifting him a car.

Wayoosi in reacting to Demon Breaker’s claim exposed the former for making that statement. In a video, Wayoosi gave details regarding the death of his mother.

According to Wayoosi, his mother was sick for three years and on August 31, 2017, she passed on. He said the following week his family held a meeting and they set October 7, 2017, as the date to bury his mother. The actor continued that his mother was 73 years and how will someone kill her looking at her age.

In narrating how he met Obofour, Wayoosi said in 2018 his colleague actor Big Akwes called to notify him that the renowned prophet wanted him (Wayoosi) to grace his wife’s birthday party.

Wayoosi stressed that he honoured the invitation and after Obofour saw him he gifted him a car. He then called on Ghanaians to judge because his mother died in 2017 and Obofour gifted him the car in 2018.

