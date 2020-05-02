The Church of Pentecost, Ghana has dismissed one of its senior pastors at Bechem.

In a communique signed by the Chairman to all assemblies of the church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the chairman said the man of God was found guilty of “immoral conduct.”

The church is informed of the dismissal from the full-time ministry of Pastor Theophilus Nti Babae of Bechem Ahenbronoso District for immoral conduct. Let us bear him and his family up in prayer, the Chairman said.

Find below the communique from the Church of Pentecost: