Ghana international, Joe Addo, has joined the crusade for the truncation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Football has come to a standstill following directives by the president to ban all social gatherings as part of the measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The championship had reached the match week 15 stage before being suspended.

There have been calls from some stakeholders and advocates of the local league to cancel the league as it is unknown when football will return.

According to the Hearts of Oak legend, the health of the masses should be prioritised instead of demanding for the return of football.

READ ALSO

“It is a double-edged sword. It will affect the club owners. I didn’t really care about the club owners until I became a football administrator. They spend a lot of money and you can’t just tell them to cancel the league,” he told Joy FM.

Joe Addo, Hearts of Oak legend

“Also, you can’t also say we have to play because we have the coronavirus going on. We have to leave the FA to make the decision but I personally think that health is more important than entertainment. Someone may have a different opinion about it,” he added.

The Ghana Football Association has held a discussion with the clubs and a statement is expected to be issued on the future of football in the country.

It will be the second straight season Ghana’s top-flight will be annulled should the cancellation happen, following truncation of the 2017-18 season due to a bribery and match-fixing scandal.

Ghana has recorded 2,169 cases of coronavirus involving 18 deaths and 229 recoveries.