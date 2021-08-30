Hallelujah filled the waves when Ghanaian entertainers took over the drums in a Pentecost Church in Dubai.

Salinko, Article Wan, Lilwin and some other entertainers visited the church while on vacation in the Arabian country.

Not only did they show up as guests, Salinko and Article Wan took over the drums set.

Though dressed like Arabians, Article Wan took over the bass drum and Salinko was in full control of the acoustic set.

The others assisted the host to sing powerful gospel songs meant to ascend the seventh gate of Heaven.

They gave a powerful rendition of Obaapa Christy’s Metease gospel song.

After the session, Jack Alolome took his turn to lead praises and worship session.

The congregants were beside themselves with joy as they take videos of the memorable event.

The team also made a donation of $500 to purchase new instruments for the church.

Watch the full video below: