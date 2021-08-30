A 9-year-old boy has been shot dead during a festival ritual in Awutu Bereku in the Central Region.

Two others are said to be in critical condition and have been sent to the hospital.

According to a deceased’s relative, Atta Kow was shot dead on Monday morning by traditional authorities who were performing rituals to purify the community ahead of the Awutu Awubia festival.

The man who gave his name as Joe told Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei that the people were supposed to be shooting into the sky but that wasn’t the case.

Joe said he was therefore amazed at how they ended up shooting the victim who he said was his mother’s only child.

“Oh, they have killed my son,” was all the deceased’s mother could say as he rushed in, wailing.

Joe said, together with his father, they rushed outside to meet a crowd surrounding the deceased’s body covered with a cloth with blood all over the place.

The Awutu Bereku District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joshua Semanyo who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been arrested.

