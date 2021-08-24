A middle-aged man, Rockson Kwasi Nsiah, who went missing for about a week, has been found dead at Biadan of the Bono Region.

Mr Nsiah was reportedly found in the bush with his hand in a rat hole with the cause of death not immediately known.

A witness, Francis Donkor, who spoke to Adom News, said the deceased was found holding a decomposed rat.

According to him, all attempts to get the body and the hand out from the ground proved futile.

He explained that it was after libation was poured with prayers offered at the scene that they were successful.

The father of the deceased, Joseph Osei, said his son came to the farm last week Monday with the mother but did not return.

However, they thought he had slept at their hamlet in the farm but still did not return after days, hence, they mounted a search for him only to see him stuck in the rat hole.

Some residents, who went to the scene, have expressed shock over the incident and read spiritual meanings into it.

Meanwhile, police have taken the body for further investigation.

