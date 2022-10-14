The decomposed body of a 56-year-old man has been found in a river under a bridge at Ekumfi Akotsi in the Central Region.

Kasapa FM reports the man, Ekow Quainoo, popularly known as Osor, had been missing for some time now.

Residents conducted a search for him but he was nowhere to be found.

A resident was going to the riverside to cut bamboo when he saw the lifeless body of the deceased floating on the River on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

It is unclear how he died in the river.

The Esiohyia Police were informed of the incident after which they went and retrieved the body.

The body has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary for Preservation.

The Police, have, commenced investigation into the matter.