A 40-year-old man identified as Albert Agomavi has died in a hotel room after allegedly using an aphrodisiac to enhance his sexual intercourse with a lady.

The deceased, who is hypertensive, according to a family source, checked into the Climax Hotel in Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region with a young lady at about 5:00 pm on May 4, 2022.

Hours later, workers at the hotel heard the lady screaming for help and they rushed to the room but found the man lying motionless on the bed with foam from his mouth.

The manager of the hotel, Kofi Sintim, informed the Police at about 9:00 pm the same day about the situation.

Police personnel led by Detective Sergeant Sabutu Caesar proceeded to the hotel.

The deceased was found lying dead in a supine position wearing Jean trousers.

The police investigators searched the hotel room and examined the body of the deceased but no marks were found.

The police team however retrieved an aphrodisiac drug known as Dragon Spray from the pocket of the deceased.

While the police officers were preparing the body to be conveyed, the father In-law of the deceased who is a Fire officer and other family members, arrived at the scene having heard the incident.

The family revealed that the deceased was hypertensive.

It is therefore suspected that the use of sexual enhancement drug might have triggered a heart attack.

However, the police are waiting for the autopsy report to confirm the cause of death. The lady has been arrested to assist the investigation.