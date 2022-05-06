Black Stars right back, Andy Yiadom has been named as Reading FC Men’s Player of the Season.

The 30-year-old amassed the most votes cast by the fans of the club to be crowned the best player at Reading’s awards gala held on Wednesday night.

“We are very pleased to announce that Andy Yiadom has been voted by our supporters as the Men’s Player of the Season for 2021-22,” wrote the club on their official website.

“38 appearances, and 100% effort in every one of them. Flying up and down the right flank to affect matters at both end of the pitch; supporting the attack and putting his body on the line in the defensive cause.”

“Energy and enthusiasm, married with no shortage of quality. A leader on and off the pitch. Capable of producing big moments. Assets that have been recognised by the Royals faithful.”

“And now his name will be forever etched into our roll of honour as the Player of the Season for the 2021-22 campaign. Congratulations, Andy!”

In his reaction, the former Barnsley player expressed his gratitude to fans after winning the season prize.

From the bottom of my heart a special thank you to the fans who have voted me player of the season & those who have helped me on my journey ❤️ https://t.co/VcwHl4NgTU — Andrew Yiadom (@AndyYids) May 5, 2022

He played a key role as Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar after edging rivals Nigeria.

