Bristol City forward, Antoine Semenyo, has said playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Black Stars will be the biggest achievement in his career.

The promising forward was about to make his debut for Ghana against Nigeria in the playoff games in March but was nursing an injury.

On his return from injury, the 22-year-old has contributed to six goals in five appearances in the English Championship. His performance is likely to earn him a spot in Ghana’s squad in upcoming games.

Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the forward said it will be a great achievement for him.

“[Playing at the World Cup] could be one of the biggest things in my career – biggest achievement,” Semenyo told Accra-based Happy FM.

“The World Cup could be one of the biggest things of my career. Not many people get the chance to do” he said.

Semenyo revealed that, Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has asked him to play for the Black Stars.