President Akufo-Addo has appointed Afi Azaratu Yakubu as the Executive Secretary of the Small Arms Commission and Light Weapons.

She takes over from Jones Borteye Applerh.

Miss Yakubu’s appointment was announced in a letter signed by the Board Chairman of the Commission, Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso.

The letter said the appointment took effect from Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Miss Yakubu has vast experience in the security sector and expertise in peace building, armed conflict prevention and advocacy for illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

The appointee is the immediate past Executive Director of the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) and a former Secretary for the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA).

She has over twenty (20) years of experience in conflict prevention, peace building and advocacy for security and development in Africa.



Miss Afi Yakubu holds an Executive MA in Organisation and Systems Development from the Gestalt Centre for Organisational Development, Cleveland, Ohio, USA, an MA in Television for Development (Development Communication), University of Southampton, UK.

She also has a Graduate Diploma in Communication Studies, from University of Ghana and a Certificate of participation on a Topical Seminar: The Security Challenge of Small Arms and Light Weapons Proliferation in Africa, from the Centre for Strategic Studies, National Defence University, Washington, USA.

She is also a recipient of numerous awards, including Martin Luther King Peace and Social Justice Award, Embassy of USA, Ghana, 2013.

Others are; Rolf Edberg Award on Peace and the Environment, 2006 and Dagbon Personality of the Year in recognition of her work in conflict prevention and peace-building in Northern Ghana, 2005.