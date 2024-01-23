The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons believes the only way the arms can be retrieved from Bawku is for peace to prevail.

The Director in charge of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Gyebi Asante said the approach of retrieving arms with the exchange of cash should not be encouraged as a means to end the crisis in Bawku.

In an interview on JoyNews’ The Probe on Sunday, January 22, he said this strategy can only be practiced in a situation with peace and not conflict.

“Now, as we speak, the weapons they have are so dear to them that no amount of cash you offer to them will make them willing to bring the weapons. Either they bring the weapons for cash to buy a more sophisticated weapon so they would be in a better position to fight their opponent better. If not, they would not bring it… As a strategy, we say that arms for cash should not be encouraged,” he explained.

His comment is in response to the renewed clashes in Bawku that have claimed six lives and left several others injured. As a means to end the conflict between the feuding factions for peace to prevail, there have been suggestions for arms to be retrieved in Bawku.

A lecturer at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Dr. Victor Doke, has pointed to the proliferation of arms in Bawku as a key factor to the recurring violence in the area.

According to him, there is easy access to firearms and other weapons which has made it possible for individuals to engage in violent acts.

“What have the state institutions done with regards to making sure that illegal arms in Bawku are retrieved because you can’t have arms in the system and expect that there will be peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Peace Council has issued a ceasefire, aiming to suppress the violence in the town.

The Council is mobilising various stakeholders to foster dialogue between the feuding factions.

Sheikh Armeyaw Shaibu, who spoke on behalf of the Peace Council said: “I use the voice of the National Chief Imam to call on people of Bawku to look at the spirit of peace as established in our language to silence the gun, break the cycle of vengeance, and explore opportunity for negotiated peace through dialogue.”

ALSO READ: