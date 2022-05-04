Interim Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, could be in the dugouts when Ghana plays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the former Black Stars player, he has been given the nod by Borussia Dortmund to continue his work as Ghana’s senior national team gaffer.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, confirmed last month that the FA is in discussion with the German club to see Addo maintain his job in the dugout.

In a recent interview, Addo, who works as part of Dortmund’s technical staff has confirmed he has been given permission to resume his role with Ghana national team.

“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also the World Cup,” Addo told Hamburger Abdenblatt Podcast in an interview.

The 46-year-old was in charge when Ghana advanced past Nigeria in the qualifier playoff in March to secure a ticket to Qatar.