A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage that gives a visual account of the gory accident that occurred at Labone junction in Accra which claimed four lives.
The Range Rover had four occupants at the time of the accident; a lady, and three men.
Per the CCTV footage, the Range Rover somersaulted after veering off the road and hitting a billboard.
Overspeeding and drunk driving has been cited as the underlying cause of the accident. The four-person were seen lying on the road helplessly.
