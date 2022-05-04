A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage that gives a visual account of the gory accident that occurred at Labone junction in Accra which claimed four lives.

The Range Rover had four occupants at the time of the accident; a lady, and three men.

Per the CCTV footage, the Range Rover somersaulted after veering off the road and hitting a billboard.

Overspeeding and drunk driving has been cited as the underlying cause of the accident. The four-person were seen lying on the road helplessly.

This is how it went with the accident at Labone Junction this weekend pic.twitter.com/dkrdO0V2jU — Leevai (@SCHBWOY) May 4, 2022

Watch video below