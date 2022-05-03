Four persons have reportedly died in an accident that occurred at Labone junction in Accra.

The incident, which is said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 2, was caused by a break failure and overspeeding by one of the vehicles involved.

According to eyewitnesses, three men and a lady who were driving an unregistered vehicle died on the spot after their car somersaulted and dragged them onto the streets.

In a video which has since been widely circulated on social media, two unidentified bodies are seen lying motionless on the street.

One of the vehicles, a Range Rover, had toppled on its side but it is unclear whether the deceased were travelling in that car.

The Ghana Police Service is yet to issue any statement about the incident.

