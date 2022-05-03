Ghanaian-born Malian, Mohammed Amuzu has explained why he does not identify himself as a Ghanaian in Switzerland.

He explained that, his own countrymen betrayed him when he needed them most.

“I entered Europe through Libya by sea and I told the Italian authorities that I was from Mali so they took me to a refugee camp”.

At the camp, Mohammed who is half Ghanaian said he met Ghanaians there and confided in them but they expose his lies and the authorities threw him out of the camp.



The determined young man in an interview on SVTV Africa said he did not give up.

“I managed to go to Switzerland, registered as a minor refugee and was later adopted by a Swiss family” he noted.

Mohammed Amuzu now 22-years-old said he earns about 4K euros monthly.