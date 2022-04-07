Hip-hop artiste and rapper Black Sherif has named Ghana his original birth country to end the debate on his nationality.

After he topped a strictly Nigerian music chart, suspicions have aroused that he has Nigerian blood aside being of Konongo descent.

His biography on Wikipedia and other portals suggested he is Nigerian. Audiomack also referred to him as Nigerian.

But, the artiste, while confessing he is flattered to be a centre of the nationality debate, said he is 100% Ghanaian.

According to him, his vibe and musical prelude depicts that of some Nigerian artistes, and that is what has made Nigerians relate well with his craft.

Burna Boy, Poco Lee and a host of other artistes have expressed their love for Black Sherif.

While Burna has featured the artiste on his Second Sermon hit track, Poco Lee and others have made it their hobby to sing Sherif’s songs word-for-word.

In an interview on Hitz FM, he said he loves Nigeria, and he would like to stay there temporarily to focus on his music.

However, he has contacted the websites to correct the Nigerian nationality in his biography.