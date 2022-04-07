High profile personalities including the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo are scheduled to grace the Thursday April 7, 2022, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President’s economic forum at the Pentecost Conference Centre at Millennium City, Kasoa Yesukrom in the Central Region.

The National TESCON Training and Orientation Conference is being organised by the National Youth of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in collaboration with Danquah Institute dubbed “Bawumia Speaks On Economy’” at 1pm.

Other speakers to grace the occasion are Frema Akosua Osei Opare, Chief of Staff, National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie W.O Blay, Antoinette Tseboa-Darko, Executive Director, Danquah Institute among others.

The Vice President is expected to break his silence on the distressed economy at the public lecture.

Following the debilitating effects on the Ghanaian economy, including price hikes on fuel and commodities and depreciation of the Cedi. There are calls on Bawumia as the leader of the Economic Management Team to address the issues publicly.

His spokesperson, Gideon Boako told Accra-based Asempa FM that his boss will speak on the economy at a public forum in April.

Multiplicity of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have largely contributed to economic meltdown across the globe, and Bawumia is expected to address how these factors have impacted on the Ghanaian economy, as well as measures the government has taken to address the situation.

Prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the Ghana economy was on the rise with positive indicators, earning positive ratings from global economic watchers.

The already tight situation, due to COVID, has also been worsened by the invasion of Russia in Ukraine.