The leadership of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) says it would ensure all teachers receive their laptops as promised by the government.

The 1 Teacher, 1 Laptop policy initiated by the previous administration of GNAT is being championed by the government to ensure all teachers own laptops to enhance ICT literacy in schools.

The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, during a tour of the Volta and Oti Regions revealed that the distribution of laptops to teachers in junior high schools has begun nationwide.

This, according to him, follows the completion of distribution to teachers in the Senior High Schools.

Mr. Musa indicated that teachers in all regions with the exception of Ashanti and twi districts in the Oti Region have received their laptops.

He added that leadership has been notified that the stock supplied to some districts in the Volta Region would not be enough per the statistics given.

“We will do the necessary follow up and ensure the outstanding ones [laptops] are supplied”, he assured.

The leadership promised to negotiate for befitting salaries, while implementing policies to enhance the livelihood of members.

The Ho and Hohoe district offices requested funding to complete their secretariat projects, while Kpando is seeking for support to kick start an office complex project after procuring a land.