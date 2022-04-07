The Director-General for the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has disclosed that the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has come to stay to help in the placement of schools for candidates.

Stating his reason for it, he made it known that the CSSPS came to play due to review exercises organized by GES to improve the school placement of candidates.

“Previously, we weren’t doing anything like self-placement, it is because of review that made the self-placement initiative possible,” he said.

“At first when it is time for school placement, the computer determines where it places students,” he added.

Mr Amankwa mentioned that GES used to work with only three selection choices but now, it has changed.

“We were working with only three choice selection of schools but due to review, the selection choices were moved to four and now six where the candidate chooses a technical school as part of their choices,” he noted.

According to him, every year comes with its own challenges, hence the engagement of reviews to help solve such challenges.

“Every year and the challenges it comes with and all these challenges are directed to us, so when we look at these challenges, then we also look for ways to solve them by reviewing them,” he said.

“We solicit for views from the public by going to churches, bus stations, to engage them in a conversation to know what the need is and then we take it from there,” he added.

He added that the Computerized School Selection and Placement System has been in existence since 2006.

