The family of Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo announced her passing in the early hours of Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The esteemed writer, known for her literary contributions and activism, succumbed to a brief illness.

The Aidoo family, while grieving the loss, remains hopeful of the resurrection and requests privacy during this difficult time.

Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo was a highly influential figure in the literary world, leaving an indelible mark on African literature.

Her poignant works explored themes of identity, feminism, and cultural dynamics, earning her international acclaim.

Aidoo’s significant contributions to the literary landscape made her a role model for aspiring writers and intellectuals across the globe.

Born in the town of Abora Nkwanta, Aidoo’s passion for literature blossomed at an early age.

She went on to receive a prestigious education, obtaining a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Ghana.

Aidoo continued her studies in the United States, where she obtained a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Stanford University.

Throughout her career, Aidoo penned numerous notable works, including novels, plays, and poetry collections. Her novel “Changes: A Love Story” received critical acclaim and won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best Book in 1992.

Aidoo’s plays, such as “Anowa” and “Dilemma of a Ghost,” shed light on the complexities of post-colonial African society.

Beyond her literary achievements, Aidoo was a passionate advocate for women’s rights and gender equality.

Her efforts in championing these causes earned her widespread recognition and admiration.

She served as Ghana’s Minister of Education from 1982 to 1983, where she worked diligently to reform the education system and promote gender equity.

The Aidoo family kindly requests privacy during this period of mourning as they prepare the necessary funeral arrangements.

Details regarding the funeral will be shared with the public in due course.

The family remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, colleagues, and readers around the world.

Ebusuapanyin Kwamena Essandoh Aidoo, Head of the Nsona Family, issued the statement on behalf of the Aidoo family.

The profound loss of Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo will be deeply felt by all those who were touched by her wisdom, intellect, and immense talent.

Her enduring legacy will continue to inspire future generations of writers and thinkers in the pursuit of artistic excellence and social change.