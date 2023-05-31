Southampton forward, Kamaldeen Sulemana will be named in Black Meteors squad for the upcoming 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 21-year-old, according to reports, is one of the few Black Stars players being considered for the tournament.

Ghana will be hoping to book a slot when they participate in the U-23 AFCON to be staged in Morocco next month between June 24 and July 8.

A final decision has been made about the former Stade Rennais winger with Ibrahim Tanko set to call him up for the continental showpiece.

Kamaldeen and Ernest Nuamah will join the Black Meteors squad after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar next month.

The pair were named in Chris Hughton’s squad for the upcoming game earlier on Tuesday, May 30.

Nuamah has been a part of the Meteors squad that secured qualification to the AFCON, assisting Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in both games against Algeria in their last qualifier.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been housed in Group A alongside host country, Morocco, Guinea and Congo.

Group B features holders Egypt, Mali, Gabon and Niger in what promises to be a high-flying show.

The 2023 U23 Africa Cup of Nations will take place between 24 June to 08 July 2023 in the cities of Rabat and Tangier.

Group A matches will be held at Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex while Group B matches will take place at the Grand Stade de Tanger, in Tangier.

The first three nations will get their ticket for the Summer Olympics in 2024.

