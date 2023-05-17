Mohammed Kudus, Joseph Paintsil, and Kamaldeen Sulemana are likely to be named in Black Meteors squad for the upcoming U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Morocco.

Ghana has been paired with the host country, Guniea and Congo

Henry Asante Twum, the communications director of the Ghana Football Association, confirmed the eligibility of these players to represent Ghana at the U-23 level.

“The two coaches will decide on it. [Black Meteors coach] Ibrahim Tanko will need to tell us his plans and which players he intends to take for the U23 tournament from the Black Stars,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

He further explained discussions will be held with Black Stars coach Chris Hughton, for his approval.

He also referred to previous instances when eligible players were permitted to compete for the U-23 team, emphasising that “Kudus Mohammed, Kamaldeen, and Joseph Paintsil among others are all qualified players who can play for the U-23 in Morocco.”

Ghana, who have not qualified for the Olympic Games since 2004, are eager to make a strong impression at the tournament and secure a spot in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The U-23 Africa Cup of Nations is set to kick off in June.

READ ALSO