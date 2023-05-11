Assistant coach of Black Meteors, Michael Osei, is confident of the team’s qualification for the Olympics Games in Paris ahead of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Morocco later this year.

Ghana has been absent from the Olympic Games since 2004 and is hoping to make a return having missed out narrowly four years ago.

The Black Meteors secured qualification for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in March with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

“We have one of the best coaches and a leader in Ibrahim Tanko. The rest of the technical team are doing well including Godwin Attram, myself, and Ablade Kumah,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“We have enough quality as coaches and we will do our best to secure qualification, it will not be easy but with our experience in the game and the tournament as well, surely we will do everything to qualify for the Olympic games.

“Surely invitations will be extended to all players at every level of the national team who deserve to play because we need to strengthen the team.

Our mission is to build a team for the future and the Black Stars so we will try and get the best of players for the tournament,” he added.

Ghana will play host Morocco, Congo, and Guinea in Group A in the championship which starts on June 24 and ends on July 8.

