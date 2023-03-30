Communication Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has revealed the long-term target for the Black Meteors is to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ghana’s U-23 national team has secured qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after beating Algeria 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon to book their slot via a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

The U-23 AFCON will also be used as a qualifier for the 2024 Summer Olympics men’s football tournament in Paris, France.

And Asante Twum admitted that having the Black Stars and the Black Meteors play four games in the space of six days was difficult.

According to him, the target for the Meteors is to qualify for the Olympic Games next year.

“First of all, we are grateful to Ghanaians for their support. This week has been hectic having two of your top national teams in action,” he told Asempa FM.

“They played a day apart twice. The Black Stars played on Monday and we took off to come to Kumasi to do what is necessary for the Black Meteors.

“I think the long-term target is to qualify for the Olympic Games. The Olympic Games is something that has eluded Ghana since 2004.”