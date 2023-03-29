Ibrahim Tanko has ruled out Mohammed Kudus from featuring at the 2023 CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] tournament in Morocco later this year.

The Black Meteors have booked their place in this year’s U-23 AFCON tournament.

Ghana held the North African side to a 1-1 draw in the first leg before beating Algeria by a 1-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday in the return leg to qualify on a 2-1 aggregate.

The Ajax attacker is still eligible to feature for the Ghana U-23 side.

Following the team’s qualification, Tanko says Kudus will not be able to play in the tournament but added that they will look to strengthen their team by inviting good and quality players to come and help them.

“I think Kudus cannot play in U-23 AFCON but we are looking at inviting good and quality players to come and help us,” he said after the game.

“If only it’s a FIFA date. I think it’s the end of the season so we will have more of them,” he added.

The Black Meteors will look to use the AFCON tournament that will be hosted in Morocco as a channel to qualifying for the Olympic Games for the first time since 2004.