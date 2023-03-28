The Meteors of Ghana have secured qualification for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament that would be hosted in Morocco.

Ibrahim Tanko and his charges defeated Algeria by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday afternoon in Kumasi.

Sporting Lisbon attacker, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored in the 12th minute. The win means Ghana finished the two-legged tie on a 2-1 aggregate.

⏰ 𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 ✔️



🕺🏽The 𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐨𝐫𝐬 have qualified for the U23 AFCON which will take place in Morocco from June 23 to July 8! 👏🏾



🇬🇭 𝗚𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 𝗨𝟮𝟯 1️⃣-0️⃣ 𝗔𝗟𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗔 𝗨𝟮𝟯🇩🇿



( agg: 🇬🇭 2-1 🇩🇿)#BlackMeteors | #GHAALG | #AFCONU23Q pic.twitter.com/l1HBRLTrJz — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 28, 2023

The Black Meteors today started the game on the front foot while piling pressure on the opponent.

The singing and cheering from the noisy Ghanaian fans at the stadium made things difficult for the Algerians.

After continuously asking questions, Ghana in the 12th minute scored through a very impressive team play.

Winger Ernest Nuamah did some great work on the left flanks before lifting a lobbed cross into the far post.

With the goal gaping, talented youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku scored with a powerful header that beat the Algerian goalkeeper and the rushing defenders.

After taking the lead, Ghana had the chance to score again on numerous occasions before the halftime break but failed to take the chances.

Despite several other chances for both sides in the second half, neither managed to equalise as the encounter ended in a 1-0 win for Ghana.

The Black Meteors will be hoping to make an impact at the tournament in Morocco.