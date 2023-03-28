Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has revealed why Thomas Partey did not feature against Angola in Luanda on Monday.

In matchday four games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers, Partey was axed to the bench and did not feature against the Palancas Negras at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Chris Hughton said he felt it would be a big risk to start Thomas Partey because he had some issues with injury.

“Thomas [Partey] has a small injury issue and we felt it was too big of a risk to start him,” the new Black Stars head coach said.

In his absence, Ghana managed to hold Angola to a 1-1 draw in Luanda. Courtesy of the result, the Black Stars are still top of the Group E standings of the qualifiers.

Red Star Belgrade forward, Osman Bukari scored in the 72nd minute after Lucas Joao had broken the deadlock through a spot-kick as the Black Stars maintained their perfect run in the qualifiers.

Partey captained the side in the matchday three games at the Baba Yara Stadium where the team recorded a 1-0 win in the absence of Andre Ayew.

Ghana must now prepare for the final round of the qualifiers where they will play the Central African Republic and Madagascar.