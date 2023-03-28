DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 01: Thomas Partey of Ghana speaks during the Ghana Press Conference at the Main Media Center on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has revealed why Thomas Partey did not feature against Angola in Luanda on Monday.

In matchday four games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers, Partey was axed to the bench and did not feature against the Palancas Negras at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Coach Chris Hughton said he felt it would be a big risk to start Thomas Partey because he had some issues with injury.

“Thomas [Partey] has a small injury issue and we felt it was too big of a risk to start him,” the new Black Stars head coach said.

In his absence, Ghana managed to hold Angola to a 1-1 draw in Luanda. Courtesy of the result, the Black Stars are still top of the Group E standings of the qualifiers.

Red Star Belgrade forward, Osman Bukari scored in the 72nd minute after Lucas Joao had broken the deadlock through a spot-kick as the Black Stars maintained their perfect run in the qualifiers.

Partey captained the side in the matchday three games at the Baba Yara Stadium where the team recorded a 1-0 win in the absence of Andre Ayew.

Ghana must now prepare for the final round of the qualifiers where they will play the Central African Republic and Madagascar.




