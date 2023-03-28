Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, has commended the fighting spirit of the Black Stars after holding Angola in Luanda.

Having recorded a 1-0 win in the leg of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium, the Black Stars on Monday held the Palancas Negras in a 1-1 drawn game at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in the matchday four games with some key players.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Chris Hughton said he believes there is massive team spirit within the Ghana national team.

“Angola has some very good technical players, especially in the attacking areas. So we knew that defensively we will have to be good and we would have to be solid. Because they are such a good expansive technical team we wanted to use the spaces and attack fast,” he told the media.

“I thought once they scored the penalty it gave us a lift, inspiration to get back into the game, and, normally, Angola dropped maybe a little bit deeper. I think we proved we have big spirit in the team and in both games scoring late goals,” Hughton added.

Ghana remain at the top of the group with eight points, followed by Central African Republic, who moved to second after back-to-back wins over Madagascar. Angola drop to third with five points, while Madagascar are out of the race for qualification.

Coach Chris Hughton has had a good start to his new job having won one and drawn the other.

The Black Stars will take on Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the final round of qualifiers.