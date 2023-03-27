The Black Stars of Ghana have earned a vital point against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola.

In the matchday four games of the qualifiers, Ghana were hosted at the Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.

Having defeated the Palancas Negras in the matchday three games by a lone goal at the Baba Yara Stadium last week, the Black Stars were hoping to keep their perfect run in the qualifiers intact.

Chris Hughton dropped Thomas Partey and Inaki Williams in his starting XI for the clash and named an unfamiliar side for the game.

Kingsley Schindler, who replaced injured Tariq Lamptey was handed a debut game.

Ghana started the game on a good note and dominated the game in the early hours of the first half.

Angola came close to breaking the deadlock but Ati Zigi kept the team in the game to end the first half goalless.

After recess, Angola broke the deadlock after they were awarded a penalty. Lucas Joao converted the spot kick in the 51st minute to put the side ahead.

Chris Hughton made substitution by bringing off Kamaldeen Sulemana, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Edmund Addo and bringing on Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, Osman Bukari and Majeed Ashimeru.

In a space of less than a minute, Osman Bukari, who plays for Red Star Belgrade connected Paintsil’s cross to find the back of the net to make it 1-1.

Inaki failed to connect Samed Salis’ cross to put Ghana ahead.

The Black Stars kept pushing and came close to double their lead after KRC Genk forward, Joseph Paintsil struck the crossbar in the 87th minute.

After 90 minutes of an entertaining game, the game ended 1-1.

Ghana remain at the top of the group with eight points, followed by Central African Republic, who moved to second after back-to-back wins over Madagascar.

Angola drop to third with five points, while Madagascar are out of the race for qualification.

⌚️ FULL-TIME: It's all over at the Estadio 11 de Novembro in Luanda.



• Angola 🇦🇴 1-1 🇬🇭 Ghana



⚽️ 51' Lucas Joao (pk) / 72' Osman Bukari #BlackStars | #AFCON2023Q | #ANGGHA| #BringBackTheLove — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 27, 2023

Chris Hughton has now recorded a win and draw in his first two games played as Black Stars coach.

Ghana will take on Madagascar and the Central African Republic in the final round of the qualifiers.