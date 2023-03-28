‘Countryside’ has made it to the top on week 12 of the Adom Music chart.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif’s masterpiece on the Jamz album has been amassing the numbers on various music streaming platforms.

Viral TikTok song ‘Ohemaa’ from Kumasi’s favorite rap group Asakaa Boys, Skyface SDW ft O’Kenneth, Reggie, Beeztrap Kotm, Kwaku DMC, and Jay Bahd dropped from number one to two.

Last week ‘Ofon Na 3di Ns3m Fo’ by Daddy Lumba was at number 3 and remains there.

‘Style Bia Bi’ by Great Ampong has also climbed the chart by moving from number 9 to number 4.

‘One Million Cedis’ from the Jamz album by rapper Sarkodie which features Ink Boy has moved five times to take the 5th spot.

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy’s ‘More of You’ moves up to take the 6th spot on the music chart in Week 12.

‘Fa No Fom’ by Best New Artiste nominee in this year’s VGMA, DJ Azonto dropped to number 7.

‘Cold and Trophies’ by ex-lovers Medikal ft Sister Derby has also made its debut on number 8 for this week’s chart show. After its release, the song sparked a lot of conversations on social media as to whether the two were back together. The song is part of his upcoming album ‘Planning and Plotting’.

From being 5th on the chart last week, ‘My Meditation’ by Diana Hamilton also drops to the 9th slot.

VGMA23 Artiste of the Year, KiDi’s ‘Champagne’ moved up to number 10.

‘Questions’ by Fameye also stood still at number 11 this week.

VGMA nominee, Ewura Abena makes her debut on Adom Music countdown show with her ‘This Far’ song at number 12.

Seven time VGMA nominee Opiesie Esther’s ‘Waye Me Yie’ maintained its 13th position for Week 12.

‘Pull Up’ from Yaw Darling progressed from the 18th spot to number 14 in this week’s chart.

Kwesey Pee’s Ayele also dropped from number 7 to the number 15 this week.

Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene’s ‘I Feel Nice’ Group Chat & Empire takes the 16th spot on the Music chart in week 12.

Moving from the 19th slot in Week 11, Ghanaian and South African Afropop artiste, Mishasha’s Papabi featuring Stonebwoy moves up to 17 on the chart.

King Paluta’s ‘Yahitte’ Remix which features Strongman, Amerado, Qwame Stika and Andy Dosty dropped to number 18.

Dropping from the 14th spot, Afrobeats singer, Kelvynboy’s ‘Billionaire’ is number 19, for this week’s Adom Music Chart show.

Yaa Jackson’s ‘Baby Mama’ maintained its 20th slot in week 12.

