Andre Ayew has been ruled out of Black Stars’ trip to Angola for the matchday four games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

The captain of the senior national team will sit out of the game due to an injury.

According to a statement by the Ghana Football Association [GFA], the 33-year-old sustained a knee injury on Thursday.

Ayew is said to have slipped on his way to the dressing room and hurt his knee as findings of the MRI scan have meant that he has to return to his club for further treatment.

The former West Ham and Swansea City forward will not travel with the squad to Luanda for the return leg which takes place on Monday.

Meanwhile, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu and Denis Odoi are not part of the squad for the return game on Monday.

The trio were left out of the travelling party due to various degrees of injuries.

The Black Stars will depart Accra on Saturday afternoon for Luanda ahead of the match that will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro.

Andre Ayew was not part of the 18-man squad that was named for the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday. The Black Stars recorded a late 1-0 win against the Palancas Negras of Angola with late Antoine Semenyo’s strike.

The four-time Africa champions will be hoping to keep their perfect start intact in the return game.

Ghana sit top of Group E with seven points. The Black Stars are aiming to end the country’s 41 years Afcon trophy drought in Ivory Coast next year.